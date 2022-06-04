Paralysed Kaniz worn Major rank badge after her arrival by wheelchair

Captain Kaniz Fatema, who became paralysed after her spinal cord was broken during her training at Bangladesh Military Academy back in 2012, has been promoted to the rank of Major.

Sitting on a wheelchair, Kaniz Fatema arrived at the Army Multipurpose Complex at Army Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday where Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed adorned Kaniz with her new rank badge of Major.

Senior army officials along with formation commanders were present on the special occasion to honour Kaniz and her spirit and passion, a press release sent by the ISPR said.

It said that paralysed Kaniz Fatema is not only the pride of Bangladesh Army, but also an example for the womenfolk at the national and international levels.

In 2011, Kaniz Fatema joined the Bangladesh Army with the aim to serve her country. Even after the accident, she was determined to serve the nation to the best of her abilities, added the ISPR press release.

In 2013, Bangladesh Army awarded her commission under special consideration.

With her sheer mental strength and the help of colleagues, she was able to carry out her responsibility with utmost spontaneity. Her physical restrictions have succumbed to her will power.

Bangladesh Army believed that the honour will always be exemplary in history for the progress of the country’s womenfolk, the press release said.