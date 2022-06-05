1st hajj flight leaves Dhaka with 410 pilgrims

The first hajj flight, with 410 pilgrims, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Saudi Arabia at 9 am on Sunday (June 5).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the Hajj Activities 2022 virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence at Hajj Camp in the capital on Friday (June 3).

This year, some 57,585 hajj pilgrims will perform their hajj from Bangladesh, while this year around one million pilgrims from all over the world will perform hajj.

The holy Hajj is going to be held on July 8 (depending on the moon sighting).