A farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Shalla upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday morning.

The dead was Radika Chandra, 32, son of late Rakesh Chandra, a resident of Chakua village of the upazila.

Shalla Police Station OC Aminul Islam said Radika Chandra went to paddy field next to his house. Suddenly thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.