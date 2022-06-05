No JSC, JDC exams this year: Dipu Moni

Like the previous year, Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations will not be held this year, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday.

“Students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of the results of final exams in their respective schools. However, they will receive a certificate from their respective Board of Education,” she told reporters at the secretariat, reports UNB.

She said an announcement about the inclusion of new educational institutions under the government’s monthly payment order (MPO) will be made within a week.

The online application for MPO inclusion began on October 10, 2021.

A total of 90,000 teachers and employees of 8500 institutions are waiting for MPO registration.