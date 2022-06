The price of residential gas for two stoves has been increased from Tk 975 to Tk 1,080. The price of 1 stove has also gone up. Customers will have to pay Tk 990 for using 1 stove which has increased from 925.

However, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has not been increased. This calculation will be effective from June. Customers will have to pay gas bills with this new price from July.