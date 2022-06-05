Sylhet JCD leader arrested over comment on PM

A leader of Companyganj upazila Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Sylhet was arrested by police for his alleged derogatory remarks on the prime minister on social media.

Emdadur Rahman Inzad, Joint Convener of JCD Companyganj Committee, was arrested by police.

He was arrested Saturday night from his residence following a case filed by Ahmed Reza Rubel, president of Telikhal Union Chhatra League, said Sukanta Chakrabarty, officer-in-charge of Companyganj police station.

According to the case complaint, on May 22 the accused posted a status on his Facebook profile degrading the PM over State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed distributing relief among the flood affected people at Companyganj.

He wrote, “If vote stealing PM Sheikh Hasina can say popular PM Begum Khaleda Zia should be drowned in the Padma River then we can also say that Hasina should be dropped off from without Hasina’s flight after it takes off from Zia International Airport. Thus the country and its people will be freed from vengeful Sheikh Hasina.”

On May 31, Rubel filed the case under the ICT Act against four people including Inzad and two more anonymous people at Companyganj police station.