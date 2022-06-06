14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony

The Bridge Division has formed a 14-member committee to coordinate the entire inaugural ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, to be held on June 25.

The bridge division under the road transport and bridges ministry issued a notification yesterday in this regard.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is the advisor of the committee, the notification said, BSS reports.

Besides, bridge division secretary Manzur Hossain will carry out his duty as the convener, while joint secretary (administration) of the division will be the member secretary.

Other members of the committee are project director of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, deputy project director of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, director (P&D) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, director (administration) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, joint secretary (development) of bridge division, chief engineer of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, director (finance and accounts) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, convener of all sub-committees, deputy secretary (administration) of bridge division, deputy secretary (budget) of bridge division, deputy secretary (development) of bridge division and joint secretary (administration) of bridge division.

According to the notification, the main committee will coordinate activities of the all sub-committees and make overall necessary instructions for the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge. If necessary, the committee will have provision to co-opt new member.