4 containers containing chemicals identified: Army

The Bangladesh Army has identified four containers containing chemicals in the BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram. Attempts are being made to remove them in a special way.
The information was given by Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Islam Himel, Commander of 18 Brigade of 24 Infantry Division of the Army.
He made the remarks at a press briefing at the Depot Gate at 12 noon on Monday (June 6).
“We have confirmed that there are chemicals in 4 containers in the depot. Attempts are being made to remove these containers in a special way,” he added.