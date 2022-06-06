4 of a family killed in Sylhet landslide

Four members of a family were killed in a landslide at Jaintiapur upazila in Sylhet early Monday.

The deceased Juber Ahmed, 35, his wife Sumi Begum, 30, his 5-year-old son Safi Ahmed and Juber’s mother Shamimara Begum.

The incident happened at about 5 am during their sleep.

Four more persons were also injured in the incident. They were rescued by police and Fire Service and Civil Defence members. They were admitted to different hospitals.

Jaintiapur Police Station OC Golam Dastagir Ahmed said the landslide was triggered by a heavy downpour for the last several days.