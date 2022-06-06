Govt revises death toll of Ctg depot fire to 41

The government has revised the number of death toll in the fire and explosions at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, in Chittagong district.

According to Chattogram district administration the death toll in the fire reached 41 from 49. Previous information on the death toll was wrong, they said on Monday.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan at a briefing in the afternoon said so far 41 bodies have been found.

The death toll from the fire and explosions has reached to 41, he added.

Earlier, on Sunday, the district deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman and Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury said death toll from BM Container Depot reached to 49. However, in coordination with the police, now both of them have revised the death toll to 41.

The Civil Surgeon said, “The death toll is now 41. The previous information was wrong.”

Additional Inspector General of Police Anwar Hossain in the morning told media at the hospital that the death toll from the fire incident is 41.

On Saturday night, a fire broke out following explosions in a container full of chemicals at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area in Sitakunda Upazila which left 41 people dead and over 200 hundreds injured.

In December, at least 38 people were killed after a fire destroyed a launch on the Sugandha River, in the southern district of Jhalakathi.

A few months earlier, at least 52 people died and about 50 others were left injured when a huge fire swept through a juice factory in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka.