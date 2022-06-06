HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot’s fire; death toll hits 50

Fire fighters continued their operation on Monday to douse the deadly blaze at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram even after 38 hours of the incident that so far claimed 50 lives and left several hundred wounded.

The death toll from the devastating fire reached 50 with the recovery of another body from a container of the depot in the morning, according to Fire Service, reports UNB.

Fire Service sources said there may be a container containing flammable chemicals close to the burning containers and so they are working very carefully.

A 20-member special HAZMAT (hazardous material) team with two tenders reached Chattogram from Dhaka to assist the fire service men working at the depot.

The fire service officials hoped that the fire can be brought under control with the help of the team.

Monir Hossain, assistant director (training) of the fire service, said the depot authorities have brought handling equipment to remove the burnt containers.

“We have also prepared eight teams. At least ten containers are still burning and fire will be extinguished separately,” he added.

Three units of the fire service are working inside the depot to control the fire till 12 noon.

However, the fire service officials are not sure how long they will have to work to tame the blaze.

A team of Bangladesh Army is still working to bring the blaze under control and prevent the spread of chemical in the area.

According to fire service sources, the container depot contained a large quantity of chemicals called ‘hydrogen peroxide’. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound and it acts like explosives at high temperature.

There were nine fire service members among the deceased. Besides, over 200 people suffered injuries.

Twelve firemen still remained missing, Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters (media) on Sunday.