Redbridge Community Trust Celebrates 70th Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

The Redbridge Community Trust (RCT) organized a rally on Ilford High Road in front of Redbridge Town Hall on Saturday afternoon to mark the 70th Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne in the service of the British people.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the British throne on February 6, 1952. So far, She is the only representative of the first British throne to have served the British people for over 70 years. The British people and Commonwealth countries are celebrating the 70th Platinum Jubilee of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from Thursday to Sunday this weekend.

At the rally, RCT leaders hailed Queen Elizabeth II as a true friend of the British people, congratulated her on her long service, and expressed their gratitude to the Queen. The leaders wished the queen good health and long life.

Redbridge Community Trust was represented by President Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Treasurer Anwar Uddin, Social Welfare Secretary Shahin Chowdhury, Publicity Secretary Misbah Jamal, Mrs. Misbah Nahid, and others.

Many people have praised the Redbridge Community Trust for organizing this rally.

