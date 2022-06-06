Robin of Sylhet plays in Lord’s Test in England jersey

Muhammad Shahed Rahman:

Robin Das of Sunamganj, a British Bengali, is playing in the Lord’s Test match in England’s jersey. The first Test between England and New Zealand is underway at Lord’s.

Robin Das, who is of Bangladeshi descent, was seen fielding as a substitute in England’s jersey in this match which started on Thursday, 3 June 2022. He started fielding in the 36th over of the New Zealand innings on 3 June.

When Robin came on, Harry Brook and Craig Overton were fielding extra. Fast bowler Stuart Broad went off the field at that time. Then Matthew Potts was injured. So, a third extra fielder was needed on the field. Robin had an opportunity to get on the field. He was on the field with only four balls.

Essex congratulated Robin on Twitter, saying, “Congratulations to Nikhil Gorantla and Robin Das for being the 12th player in the first Test at Lord’s. ‘

Robin was born in 2002 in Leytonstone, England. But his roots are in Bangladesh. His father Mridul Das was born in Sunamganj, Bangladesh. He is an established businessman, cultured and sportsman in England.

Robin attended Brentwood School. He is 20 years old. He plays county cricket for Essex in England. Robin has played only one T20 match so far. He scored seven runs in that match of 2020. However, in 2016, this Bengali made a double century for the Essex 16 team. He also played for Essex Second XI. Now Robin is busy with cricket, cricket is his addiction.