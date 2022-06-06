Second Hajj flight leaves for KSA

This year’s second Hajj flight left Dhaka for Jeddah on Monday morning.

A dedicated flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying 406 Bangladeshi pilgrims, took off the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 9:00am on the day to land reach King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah at 12:15 pm local time.

After a hiatus of two years due to coronavirus pandemic, Bangladeshi pilgrims are going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform the holy Islamic ritual.

Earlier on Sunday, first Hajj flight, carrying 410 pilgrims, left HSIA at 9:15am.

According to Hajj office and Biman Bangladesh Airlines sources, dedicated Hajj flights, carrying pilgrims only under the government management, will be operated till June 9.

Meanwhile, visa processing of the pilgrims who are scheduled to fly on June 7 and 8 has been completed.

Hajj pilgrims were seen facing health examination and COVID-19 test at the Hajj Camp at Ashkona in the capital.

They said they faced no hassle in completing necessary formalities.

Some 57,585 pilgrims will perform Hajj from Bangladesh this year, while around one million pilgrims from all over the world will perform the Islamic ritual, which is mandatory for able Muslims.

Of the total pilgrims, 4,000 will go to Saudi Arabia under the government arrangement, while the rest 53,585 by private management.

Biman will carry 28,793 pilgrims from Bangladesh through 65 dedicated flights. Some 51 flights will be operated to Jeddah and 14 to Madina.

The rest of the passengers will be carried by two foreign airlines Saudia and Flynas.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated Hajj activities.

The last Hajj flight is scheduled on July 3. After the holy Hajj, the return flight will start on July 14 and continue until August 14.

This year, the holy Hajj is going to be held on July 8 (subject to sighting of the moon).