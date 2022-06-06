Soon Surma and Kushiyara rivers will be dug: Habibur Rahman Habib MP

Sylhet 3 MP Habibur Rahman Habib was given a reception at Apple Real Estate in Lace Wood Drive, New Barry Park, London after Friday prayers.

The reception was presided over by Afsar Hossain Enam and conducted by Fanu Mia. Among others, prominent London media personality Misbah Jamal, former leader of Tower Hamlets and former councilor Rajan Uddin Jalal, Alin Chowdhury, president of Redbridge Community Trust Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin spoke. , Treasurer Anwar Uddin, Niaz Chowdhury Shuvon, Selim Ahmed, Lutfur Rahman Syed, Moinuddin, Ansar, Shafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Hossain, Maqsood Ahmed, Nasir Uddin, Abul Muhith, Abul Kalam, Mujibul Hossain, Mohammad Abu, Alim Chowdhury, Maruf Ahmed, Matiur Rahman Dulal, Syed Arif, Mujibul Haque and others.

Media personality Misbah Jamal said in his speech that if Surma and Kushiyara rivers are not dug, untimely floods in different parts of Sunamganj and greater Sylhet cannot be prevented under any circumstances. Therefore, it is necessary to make arrangements for the excavation of these two rivers on an urgent basis. Honorable Habibur Rahman Habib MP highlighted various development projects in Fenchuganj, South Surma and Osmaninagar of his constituency Sylhet 3 constituency and said that excavation work of Surma and Kushiyara rivers will be started soon. He said the Awami League government is taking up all the projects that need to be taken up for the overall development of the country. Highlighting the issue of Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport, Habibur Rahman Habib said that the incidence of harassment of expatriates at the airport has now come down to almost zero quota.

Imam Mufti Migdad Ahmed of Newbury Park Mosque offered munajat after the keynote address. Earlier, Shahin Chowdhury Habibur Rahman Habib on behalf of Red Bridge Community Trust welcomed the MP with a wreath.

Finally, journalist Fazlul Haque and President Afsar Hossain Enam thanked everyone and announced the end of the reception.