Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Moulvibazar

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday night.

The deceased was Gopal Mandrajee, 23, son of tea worker late Push Mandrajee, a resident of Patrokhola area in the upazila.

Kamalganj Police Station sub-inspector Suruj Ali said they found the body hanging inside the room of a house.

police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.

An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard, however, legal steps would be taken after the forensic report, the SI further said.