70 ethnic students get bicycles in Moulvibazar

A total of 70 students of small ethnic groups of the plains have got bicycles at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Moulvibazar deputy commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan distributed those bicycles as the chief guest at a programme held in the upazila parishad meeting room on Tuesday while the upazila nirbahi officer Sifat Uddin on the chair.

At that time, some students got scholarships, including Tk 2,400 each to 150 primary level students, Tk 6,000 each to 70 secondary students and Tk 9,600 each to 30 higher secondary students.

Six poor and helpless people also received Tk 3,500 each at the programme as Zakat money.