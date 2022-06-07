Ctg depot fire under control after over 60 hours: Army

Chattogram’s BM Container Depot fire was doused after over 60 hours of relentless efforts of the firemen.

Lt Col Ariful Islam Himel, commander of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division, confirmed the matter to media on Tuesday morning, adding that the whole area is now out of danger.

“It took several hours to take the blaze under control as the area is very large. The depot is in the area of about 26 acres. More than 4,000 containers are in the depot. The containers were placed one after another. For this, it took time to douse the fire.”

“We don’t know how many containers contained the chemicals because related documents were burned and officials were injured,” Ariful Islam said.