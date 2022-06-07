Fifa World Cup trophy to arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday

The Fifa World Cup The Fifa World Cup trophy will be exhibited in different countries of the world, including Bangladesh, ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022 to be held in Trophy Tour was organised by the joint collaboration of Fifa and Coca Cola. The trophy will remain in Bangladesh from June 8-11.

A nine-member team will arrive at the Hazrat Shahzalal with the Fifa World Cup Trophy at 11:00am on Wednesday (June 8).

The Fifa team, officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bangladesh Football Federation and Coca Cola Bangladesh will meet the president of Bangladesh in a courtesy meeting at Bangabhaban around 4:00pm on June 8.

The team will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with the trophee at 7:00pm on the same day.

Also, Bangladesh Football Federation and Coca Cola is jointly organising a concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka from 8:30pm to 11:00pm on June 9.