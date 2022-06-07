Probe report on Sagar-Runi killing case deferred for 89th time

A Dhaka court has directed the police to submit probe report on journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case on July 19 as the investigation agency failed to produce findings for the 89th consecutive terms on Tuesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikary granted the investigation agency further time in this regard.

Maasranga television news editor Sagar Sarwar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were killed in their flat at West Razabazar in Dhaka on February 11, 2012.