Reports on Monkeypox detection in Bangladesh baseless: Govt

The report of a Turkish citizen, who reached Dhaka on a flight of Turkish Airlines, being infected with Monkeypox virus symptoms is inappropriate, said the Ministry of Health in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the Health Ministry said, “It has been noticed that different online and electronic news outlets, including several social media, have reported that a Turkish citizen has been detected with Monkeypox virus. This information is not correct as no one has been infected with Monkeypox in Bangladesh so far.”

There are no Monkeypox cases in the country at this moment, it said.

The press release said the Health Ministry in case of Monkeypox detection will inform it through press release.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a Turkish national was directly sent to Mohakhali Infectious Diseases Hospital from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on suspicion that he was infected with Monkeypox virus.