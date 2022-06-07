Two kills in Habiganj lightning strike

Two young men were killed in lightning strike in separate places at Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were Ramim Miah, 16, son of Arkan Miah, a resident of Duttpara village, and Usman Talukdar, 26, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Durgapur village under Pailarkandi union.

Locals said Ramim Miah was walking beside house in the afternoon. Suddenly a thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he is rescued and rushed to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, Usman Talukder was grazing cattle in a field next to his house. He died on the spot when a lightning struck on him.