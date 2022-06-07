Two more bodies found inside Ctg depot, death toll hits 43

Fire Service members recovered two more bodies from Chattogram’s BM Container Depot on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Service and Civil Defence employee Md Al Amin said some parts of the charred bodies have been found inside the depot. Those will be handed over to the family after DNA test.

Two more bodies were also recovered from the BM Container Depot at 12:30 pm. One was fireman and another was a security guard as per evidence, Al Amin said.

The bodies were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

“We have confirmed the deaths of nine fire service personnel so far and another three are missing. DNA tests are underway. We hope to have confirmation soon,” said Md Anisur Rahman, deputy director of the Chattogram Division Fire Service.

The death toll from the depot fire now rose to 43. Of the dead, 10 are firemen. So far, 39 are still missing.

Injured 163 are receiving treatment at different hospitals.

After over 60 hours, Bangladesh Army on Tuesday morning claimed to have doused the devastating fire under their control which broke out at the depot around 10:30 pm on Saturday (June 4).