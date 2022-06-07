Water level of rivers in Sylhet rising rapidly

Due to incessant rain, the water level of rivers is rising rapidly in Sylhet.

The water of all rivers is still flowing below the danger level. But, if heavy rainfall and hill slope continue, the water may flow above the danger level.

According to Sylhet Water Development Board, 135mm and 165mm rainfall were recorded at Kanaighat and Sylhet points of Surma river while 42mm and 35mm were recorded at Sheola and Sherpur points of Kushiyara river on Monday.

In addition, due to heavy rainfall upstream, the water level of all rivers including Surma and Kushiyara rose at hilly areas of Ashama and Meghalaya in India.

Moreover, water is entering in many places including Jaintiapur, Gowainghat and Companiganj from previous breakage due to rise of river water.