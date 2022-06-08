8 sued over Chattogram depot fire

A case has been filed against eight persons over the deadly fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda that left 44 dead.

Sub-inspector Ashraf Siddiqui lodged the case with Sitakunda Police Station on Tuesday (7 June) night alleging negligence of the depot authorities.

“Police filed a case accusing eight unknown people bringing allegation of negligence of the depot’s authorities,” said Sitakunda Police Station OC Abul Kalam.

No one has been arrested yet. Case investigation is on, the OC said.

As many as 44 persons have died in the inferno. They included 9 fire fighters. Besides, more than 400 people were injured in the incident. Of them, 163 people with multiple burn injuries and other injuries were admitted to local hospitals and clinics including the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.