AstraZeneca claims positive medicine trial for severe Covid

A treatment for people at risk of death from coronavirus has revealed good results in a late-stage trial, its maker AstraZeneca announced Wednesday.

The British pharmaceutical giant, which has already produced a widely used coronavirus vaccine, said the Evusheld jab “provided clinically and statistically significant protection against progression to severe Covid-19 or death”.

The phase-three trial was carried out mostly on participants “at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19”, AstraZeneca added in a statement.

A total 903 patients worldwide took part in the testing.

“Despite the success of vaccines, many individuals such as older adults, individuals with co-morbidities and those who are immunocompromised, remain at risk for poor outcomes from severe Covid-19,” said trial lead Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive care medicine at University College London, AFP reports.

“Additional options are needed to prevent disease progression and reduce the burden on healthcare systems, especially with the continued emergence of new variants.”

Evusheld, for the prevention of Covid-19 in people aged 12 and above or those who already have mild coronavirus, consists of two antibodies.

The European Union has approved the jab’s eventual widespread use, while it has been granted restricted application in the United States and Britain.