Bangladesh, Hungary ink MoU on nuclear energy

Bangladesh and Hungary have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Training and Education of Atomic Industry on the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó inked the deal in Budapest on Tuesday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Apart from that, the two ministers also signed another MoU on Diplomatic Exchange Program between Dhaka and Budapest.

Earlier, Dr Momen and Szijjártó, who is also Hungary’s trade minister, held a bilateral talk.

During the meeting, they agreed to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of economic cooperation, health, climate change, water and waste-water management, trade and investment including post-graduation facilities, nuclear energy, and post-COVID recovery.

The Hungarian foreign minister has announced that the Consular Office of Hungary in Dhaka will act as a full-fledged consular facility from today.

Both the ministers have expressed their hope to open resident missions in Dhaka and Budapest in a not-so-distant future.

Mentioning Bangladesh’s leadership role in global climate discourse as the immediate past Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Dr. Momen has requested his Hungarian counterpart to extend cooperation to mobilize more support to implement the Paris Climate Agreement.

Two ministers have also agreed to cooperate in clean and renewable energy sectors.

They have discussed future cooperation path in the field of nuclear energy as both Bangladesh and Hungary are availing the same technology for respective new nuclear power plants.

They have agreed on training and education of nuclear energy professionals.

The ministers have expressed satisfaction on the successful ongoing cooperation within the framework of the Hungarian scholarship named Stipendium Hungaricum programme, which provides 140 scholarships annually to Bangladeshi students to pursue undergraduate, graduate and post graduate studies in Hungarian universities.

Dr. Momen has requested Hungarian foreign and trade minister to continue support in multilateral fora for the speedy and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Szijjártó has recalled his successful visit to Bangladesh in September 2020 and appreciated the exemplary socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr. Momen has handed over to Péter Szijjártó a special message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed to the newly re-elected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The foreign ministers have agreed to work on a possible visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán to Bangladesh this year.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen is currently visiting Hungary on an official tour.