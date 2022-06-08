Ctg container depot fire: Death toll rises to 44 as another victim dies at CMCH

The death toll from the fire and subsequent explosions at BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila has risen to 44, with the death of another victim at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) early Wednesday.

The massive fire that broke out the depot was brought under control on Tuesday after 60 hours but it could not be doused fully till Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the bodies of 26 of the deceased were handed over to their families following necessary procedures.

The rest 18 bodies have been kept at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue as the victims could not be identified yet.

Samples from 39 people against 22 missing victims and unrecognised bodies were collected by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the temporary collection centre in front of the CMCH emergency unit for DNA test.

Mentionable, the massive fire coupled with sporadic explosions from chemical containers ripped through the depot from Saturday night. The massive explosions rocked four square kilometres area.

Many depot workers said black smoke started billowing initially from a container. The depot staff and workers tried to douse the fire.

They called in firefighters after they failed to bring the fire under control.

At one stage of the operation by several hundred workers, staff and firefighters, an explosion took place with a big bang from a container.

The blaze spread fast engulfing the adjoining containers reportedly containing hydrogen peroxide kept for export.

Later, sporadic explosions occurred at several containers, resulting in the massive casualties.