The Fifa World Cup trophy is now in Bangladesh.

A seven-member team arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with the trophy at 10:45 am on Wednesday (June 8).

Fifa World Cup trophy will be exhibited in a total of 56 countries of the world. As part of this, it is now in Bangladesh.

The team will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with the trophy at 7 pm today.

The trophy will remain in Bangladesh from June 8-11.