‘Mayar Janjal’ wins Best Picture at London’s Rainbow Film Festival

Mayar Janjal (Debris of Desire), a Bangladesh-India co-production, won the Best Picture award at the 23rd Rainbow Film Festival in London.

The festival’s official website confirmed the news.

The festival continued for eight days from May 29 to June 5.

Directed by Indranil Roy Chowdhury and produced by Jasim Ahmed, Mayar Janjal was premiered at the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in January.

Popular actor Aupee Karim, who returned to silver screen after 15 years through the movie, paired up with Indian actor Ritwick Chakraborty in the film. The other cast of the movie includes Kamalika Banerjee, Paran Banerjee, Chandrayee Ghosh and Bratya Basu from India, Wahida Mollick Jolly and Shohel Rana from Bangladesh.

The Indo-Bangladesh joint venture revolves around a petty criminal, who falls for a sex worker but plans to run away with her savings. He comes across a laid-off factory worker who doesn’t want to see his housewife as a housemaid.

‘Mayar Jonjal’ has garnered appreciation on multiple international platforms upon screening, and was also honoured with accolades around the globe.

Earlier, the film premiered at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in 2020. It was officially selected for screening at the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF). The film also bagged the Jury Award for Feature Film in the 21st Asiatica Film Festival (Asiatica – Encounters with Asian Cinema), in Italy.