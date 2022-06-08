Non-Resident Finnish Ambassador calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs

State Minister for Foreign Affairs encouraged the Finnish companies to benefit from the attractive business opportunities existing in Bangladesh and discussed possible economic engagements between the two countries.

The State Minister told this when the Non-Resident Ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde called on him at his office on Tuesday (June 7).

Both of them noted the friendly ties between Bangladesh and Finland and discussed ways to expand the relations across sectors, specially in the areas of trade and investment, climate action, SDG, migration and mobility, education and research, renewable energy and digital cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues including the Ukraine conflict and its implications.

The State Minister also advised the Ambassador about Bangladesh’s desire to work together in the areas of migration and mobility.

The Finnish Ambassador appreciated Bangladesh’s role in maintaining regional stability by hosting 1.1 million Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals and providing them with sustainable livelihood and education. She also praised Bangladesh’s well recognised role in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The Ambassador expressed interest in establishing cooperation in the areas of smart city and smart port constructions. She also conveyed the interest of the Finnish energy companies to collaborate with Bangladesh.

The State Minister sought for Finland’s support to Bangladesh’s United Nations Security Council candidature.

The Finnish Ambassador indicated to give due consideration to Bangladesh’s bid. The State Minister noted the need for further cooperation in the areas of higher education, skill development and capacity building in key sectors between the countries. He also flagged the issue of the visa difficulties experienced by the students aiming to go to Finland for pursuing higher studies.

The Ambassador expressed her desire to collaborate more in the higher education sector and assured of easing the visa complexities shortly. Both sides affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship.

The Ambassador is currently on a bilateral visit to Bangladesh and scheduled to meet the Minister of Commerce and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.