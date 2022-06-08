Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case

The Turkish citizen, who was sent to a Dhaka hospital earlier this noon with rashes on his body, is not a Monkeypox case, health officials said.

“He (Turkish citizen) has no Monkeypox symptom. The rashes on his body are due to his long-term skin disease,” Prof Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General (Administration) of the health directorate said, reports BSS.

Earlier, he was suspected with Monkeypox symptoms at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“The 32-year-old passenger arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via a flight of Turkish Airlines and has been taken to the airport’s health center this afternoon,” Dr Shahriar Sazzad, health officer-in-charge of the Health Center at Dhaka airport said.