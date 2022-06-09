10 Best Flowers to Plant in Summer

Flowers are one of the most beautiful creations of God that can effortlessly grab the attention of the people around them. They are the amazing constituent of Mother Nature that brings cheerfulness, happiness, and positivity to the lives of people.

Every season comes with its signature flowers. From the captivating fragrances to the beautiful colours, this roundup of the best summer flowers is all you need to begin designing the perfect garden.

1.Perennial Hibiscus (H. moscheutos)

Also known as rose-mallow and swamp hibiscus, this garden standout was bred from wildflowers native to the East and South. Huge red, pink or white flowers can be as much as a foot across on stems that range from 2 to 8 feet high, depending on the variety. Flowers bloom from late spring until frost. Stems die back to the ground each winter.

2. Purple Wave Petunia (Petunia F1 ‘Wave Purple’)

Before 1995, when this hybrid was named an All-America Selection winner, gardeners thought of petunias as upright plants. Purple Wave petunias (and later Wave introductions in pinks and lilac) are more like vines—perfect for growing in hanging pots, along retaining walls or even as a ground cover.

3. Globe Amaranth (Gomphrena globosa)

For year-round enjoyment, these clover-like flower heads are hard to beat. The papery flowers last a long time in the garden and in fresh bouquets, and the blooms are easy to dry for use in wintertime arrangements. Depending on the variety, flowers are white, red, pink, lilac or purple. ‘Strawberry Fields,’ with bright red blossoms, and ‘All Around Purple’ are two standouts.

4.Sea Holly (Eryngium)

If you want to add contrast to a flowerbed or to fresh or dried flower arrangements, this dramatic spiky plant is a great choice. It resembles thistle, but the flower colours blend in more with the prickly blue-green leaves, which are often streaked with silver. Alpine sea holly (E. alpinum) is a deep steel blue, while E. amethystinum is more silvery blue. Miss Willmott’s Ghost (E. giganteum) produces especially striking conical flowers, each surrounded by a wreath of silvery, spikey bracts.

5.Evergreen Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens)

Small clusters of delicate white flowers appear in low-growing clumps in spring and continue into the fall. The shiny, dark-green leaves stay on all winter, so the plant remains attractive year-round.

6. Musk Rose

It can be easily found in India with a blooming season in May. The flower changes its colour from purple-brown to dark red at the time of full bloom with exceptional fragrance and appearance.

7. Sunflowers (Helianthus annuus)

With large, easy-to-plant seeds and magnificently showy flowers, sunflowers are perhaps the perfect flower for kids to grow. Classic single-stem kinds such as ‘Mammoth Russian’ and ‘Russian Giant’ grow 10-15 feet tall and produce plate-size flowers with edible seeds.

Newer, shorter kinds include ‘Ring of Fire,” which is about 4-5 feet tall and has 5-inch flowers that work in a vase, and ‘Sunspot,’ which grows just 2 feet tall. ‘Indian Blanket’ is a branching kind with numerous smaller flowers suitable for cutting. Sunflower blooms face the sun, so choose a bed where the sun will be behind you.

8. Marigolds (Tagetes)

These perky yellow or orange flowers really light up a garden bed. The plant’s distinctive (should we say strong?) odour also keeps pests away. Marigolds are great as cut flowers, too. ‘Moonsong Deep Orange,’ a hybrid that has been named an All-America Selection winner, has frilly, densely packed flowers. But many other marigolds look more like daisies, with just a row or two of petals around a dark centre.

9. Roses

This is a flower that is known to boost love and romance among people. And it is easily available in the summer season. With a little care and attention, the flowers can keep blooming throughout the season.

10. Bougainvillea

It is an ornamental vine that can cover the entire fence, pavement and other nearby areas of your home. Bougainvillaea is a native of Brazil and blooms well in the summer climate. It grows rapidly but you need to be aware of its sharp thorns that need to be handled with care.