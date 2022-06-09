AL leader Tipu murder: Prime suspect Musa brought back from Oman

Sumon Sikdar Musa, a prime suspect in the murder of Motijheel Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Priti, has been brought back to Bangladesh from Oman.

Musa was handed over to Detective Branch (DB) of police, on Thursday morning.

Musa, who was arrested by Oman police several days ago, coordinated the murder from abroad.

Tipu was killed in the ruling Awami League’s factional rivalry over controlling extortions and tenders at Motijheel, said police sources.

On the night of March 24, Motijeel Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in indiscriminate firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL’s Motijheel committee and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu’s driver was also injured in the firing.

The next day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.

On March 27, the police arrested Akash, 34, from Bogura district, the prime accused in the double murder case as he was trying to flee to India.

Molla Shamim, who drove Masum to the murder spot and then helped him in fleeing, is still on run.

Police investigators are yet to seize the pistol and motorcycles used for the murder of Tipu.