Bizman robbed of Tk 1.5 lakh in Sylhet

Companiganj Correspondent : Armed men held a stone crushing mill owner at gunpoint and robbed him of Tk 1.5 lakh in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday, police said.

Around 8.30pm, Bashir Mia, son of Imamul Haque from Islampur village of the upazila, was returning home from Allah Bhorosha Crusher Mill in the Bholaganj No 10 area.

“As soon as I reached the Parua Sakera area of the busy Sylhet-Bholaganj highway, the criminals intercepted me, pointed a gun at me and left with my bag containing Tk 1.5 lakh,” Bashir said in his police complaint.

Bashir sustained injuries as he was manhandled by the robbers when he initially tried to resist the crime. He received first aid at Companiganj Health Complex.

Officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station, Shukanto Chakrabarti, said that they had received a complaint from the victim. “Efforts are on to nab the robbers,” he said.