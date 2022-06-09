Kamal starts placing Tk 6,78,064cr budget for FY23 in JS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today started placing the Tk 6,78,064 crore proposed national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad at 3:05 pm.

The title of the budget for the next fiscal year is “Return to the Path of Development; Leaving the COVID-19 Behind”.

The Finance Minister, wearing white Panjabi and Pajama with “Mujib Coat” has been placing his 4th budget in a row and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

President Abdul Hamid has been witnessing the deliberation of budget speech from the gallery at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Besides, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also present at the August House.

The Finance Minister is also placing the supplementary budget for the fiscal year FY22 alongside the proposed budget for the FY23.