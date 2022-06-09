President witnesses presentation of national budget for FY-23

President M Abdul Hamid today witnessed the presentation of the proposed national budget for 2022-23 from the ‘President-Box’ in parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) this afternoon.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the budget proposals in presence of the Leader of the House and Prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The head of the state exchanged views with the officials and employees of the Jatiya Sangsad, where he served as the speaker, deputy speaker and elected MP for several times. He spent some time in the ‘President Box’.

President Hamid earlier authenticated the country’s 51st budget bill at 2.40pm after it was approved by the cabinet.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today placed the Taka 6, 78,064 crore proposed national budget for FY 2022-23 with the title “Return to the Path of Development; Leaving the COVID-19 Behind” in the House at 3.05 pm.

Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session.

Earlier on his arrival at the Sangsad Bhaban, the President was received by Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Secretary of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam and senior officials concerned.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were also present in the House during budget presentation.