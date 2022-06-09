Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks against Prophet

Two weeks after derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam by two BJP leaders Indian police have registered a case against several people for hate speech, inciting groups, and creating situations that disturb society’s peace and harmony.

Two FIRs have been registered, naming BJP spokespersons, an MP, a journalist, social media users, and members of religious organisations, NDTV reports.

Among those named in the police case or FIR, registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, are Naveen Kumar Jindal, the expelled head of Delhi BJP’s media unit, Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of Peace Party, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena and Gulzar Ansari, the police said.

A second FIR was also registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police have said.

“The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquillity and were inciting people on the basis of various divisive lines,” police said. Sections 153, 295, and 505 which relate to provocation for communal riot, insult to religious symbols, and public mischief have been invoked.

The Delhi police have also named All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and another party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal made disrespectful remarks about the Prophet (PBUH) and after worldwide condemnation, India’s ruling party had to distance itself from their statements, announcing disciplinary action against the duo.