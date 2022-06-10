Bangladesh-India bus services resume

Cross-border bus services between Bangladesh and India via ICP Agartala-Akhaura and ICP Haridaspur-Benapole resumed on Friday.

The bus services had been suspended for nearly two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption of services will help boost tourism and people-to-people ties, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, UNB reports.

The bus service via ICP Dawki-Tamabil will be launched in due course once necessary clearances are obtained from the governments of India and Bangladesh.

The bus services are a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity between the two countries, and are a popular means of travel in India and Bangladesh.