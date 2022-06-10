Facilitating return of laundered money extremely unethical: CPD

Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a non-governmental research organisation, considers the move to bring laundered money into the country in the proposed budget to be utterly immoral.

It said those who have taken money illegally by bank loans through corruption are being invited again with opportunities. The initiative will not really make any changes.

CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun highlighted this at a programme titled “National Budget 2022-23: CPD’s review” at a hotel in the capital on Friday morning.

Earlier, there was given a chance to return the laundered money from abroad in the budget for the new fiscal year to raise foreign exchange.

In the budget proposal on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the money would be legalized with a seven per cent of tax.

However, no money will be returned from the initiative, said Fahmida.

“This kind of initiative is against ethics. It is an attempt to discourage honest taxpayers and demoralize them. On the other hand, those who take money out of the country illegally have been encouraged to do so,” she further said.