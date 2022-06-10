OBITUARY- HAJI MOHAMMAD GULAM MUSTAFA (1940-2022)

It is with great sadness that we report the death of Haji Mohammad Gulam Mustafa from Bromley-By-Bow in East London who passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81 on the afternoon of Tuesday 31 May 2022. Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un!

Haji Mohammad Gulam Mustafa was born in the village of Haboshpur in Osmani Nogor in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh. His father Mohammad Mohsin died when he was only 2-3 months old. He studied in the local Maktab and primary school and after passing his SSC exams, he taught in the same school.

In 1963, he settled in Britain at the age of 20 and brought his family in 1979. He performed his first Hajj in 1974 and was a very God-conscious person, always punctual in his prayers in the mosque.

His last regular job was at Ford Motor Company in Dagenham where he worked for 15 years until he was made redundant in the early 1990’s. He developed Parkinson’s over the last 15 years and Dementia for the last few years.

He financially supported the poor and needy, regardless of religious background, and he donated to mosques and Madrasahs in the UK and Bangladesh. He was among the founding members and the former President of the Coventry Cross Mosque in the early 1980’s.

Haji Mohammad Gulam Mustafa is survived by his wife Mrs Ambia Khatun and 6 sons and 1 daughter. Three of his sons and his eldest granddaughter have memorised the Quran by heart (Hafiz). The deceased leaves behind 17 grandchildren. Everyone is requested to pray for his salvation and the welfare of his family.