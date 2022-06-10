Salman Khan was nearly killed by sharpshooter

An attempt was made to kill Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, in a shocking revelation according to Times Network. This is one of the most heinous details to emerge as the investigation into the daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala continues.

During the course of the investigation into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, investigators uncovered some previously unknown information. A sharpshooter came within inches of killing Salman Khan outside his home, but the actor was reportedly saved by a whisker.

According to information obtained by Times Network, Lawrence Bishnoi, a suspect in the Moose Wala murder case, dispatched a sharpshooter with a small-bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing to assassinate Salman Khan. The sharpshooter was allegedly planted outside the actor’s home to assassinate him, but he backed out at the last minute.