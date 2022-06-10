Soybean oil price goes up again

Bottled soybean oil prices have jumped to Tk205 per litre, an increase by Tk 7.

The new price of soybean came into effective on Thursday, the day the national budget for FY2022-23 was placed in the Parliament.

On May 5, the price of soybean oil rose by Tk 38 to Tk 198.

The new price has been set by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA), an association of owners of edible oil refining and marketing companies.

From now on, bottled soybean oil will be sold at a retail price of Tk 205 per liter, the organization said in a statement.

The price of a 5-litre bottle will be Tk 997 at the retail level, which was being sold at Tk985.

Besides, loose soybean oil will be sold at Tk 185 per litre. This was being sold at Tk180 per liter. Loose/ open palm oil will now be sold at Tk158 per litre.