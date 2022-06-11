Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank Governor

Abdur Rouf Talukder has been appointed as the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank for the next four years.

The government on Saturday issued a notification announcing his appointment as the central bank governor for the next four years sending him to retirement as the senior secretary of the Finance Division.

The Financial Institution Division under the Ministry of Finance issued the notification on Saturday.

The notification says that Abdur Rouf Talukder has been appointed as the Bangladesh Bank governor for the next four years with effect from July 4 next or from the date of his joining.

Abdur Rouf Talukder joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1985 and worked in wide range of government positions in his long illustrious career.

His specialisation in Public Finance and Economic Management has brought him back to the Finance Division at almost every rank of his career.

He worked more than 18 years in the Finance Division before being elevated to the post of Finance Secretary on July 16, 2018.

Talukder was born on 15 August 1964 in Sirajganj district of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

He completed his Master’s in Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka. He has a second Master’s degree in Development Studies from the University of Birmingham.

In addition, he attended a number of professional training courses at Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Boston, USA; IMF Institute, Washington DC, USA; Crown Agents Training and Professional Development Center, London, UK; Institute of Public Finance (IPF), Dhaka, etc.

He is married to Selina Rawshan and has two children.