Bangladesh sees rise in Covid cases

Bangladesh registered 71 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,006.The country on Friday saw 64 cases with zero death.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate decreased to 1.14 per cent from Friday’s 1.35 per cent as 6,225 samples were tested during this time.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate also remained static at 97.50 per cent as 110 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.