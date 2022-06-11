Fire at Sylhet-bound ‘Parabat Express’ train doused

A fire that broke out at Sylhet-bound ‘Parabat Express’ train near Shamshernagar Railway Station in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj around 12:45 pm on Saturday, has been doused.

On information, three firefighting units from Kamalganj, Srimangal and Kulaura stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one and a half hours of frantic efforts.

Three bogies were damaged by the flame but no casualties were reported, Shamshernagar Railway Station master Jamal Uddin said.

Sakhawat Hossain, assistant station master of Srimangal Railway Station, said the train left for Sylhet leaving behind three burnt bogies.

Sylhet Railway Station manager Nurul Islam said the fire was under control after 2 pm.

Train services will be kept stopped until the burning bogies are removed and the railroad is ready for operation.

The reason behind the fire could not be known yet.

Earlier, the blaze originated in two bogies of the intercity train around 12:45 pm.