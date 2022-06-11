Khaldea undergoes heart stent surgery

Former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been diagnosed with several blockages in her heart.

She underwent a surgery at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka to have a stent placed in her artery.

Of the blockages, one of the artery has 95 percent blockage, said the BNP chief’s personal physician Dr Zahid Hossain.

The physician further said angiogram of Khaleda has been completed and a stent was placed on an artery with 95 percent blockage.

The medical board formed for the BNP chairperson has asked Khaleda’s family members to take steps for sending her abroad for better treatment.

Around 3:20 am on Saturday, Khaleda Zia was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital as she fell sick at her Gulshan residence.

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

“She needs to receive advanced treatment abroad, but the government has long been denying her permission to go there,” Zahid Hossain said.

He said Khaleda will be able to recover completely if she is allowed to go abroad for treatment.