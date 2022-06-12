2 shops gutted in Moulvibazar fire

Two shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday night.

The incident took place at a departmental store of Monaf Ali and a pharmacy of Dr Kanak Bhattacharya in Kathalkandi village market around 11:00 pm.

Locals said some passersby saw the fire and informed fire service.

On information, a team of Kamalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence douse the blaze but the shops were completely burnt with the time.

The estimated cost of the fire worth Tk 3 lakh, said a fire service personnel.

He initially assumed that the fire might have originated from a short circuit.