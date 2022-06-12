Ctg depot fire: One more fireman dies

Another member of Fire Service succumbed to his injuries at the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early Sunday.

Deceased Gausul Azam, 22, breathed his last at 3 am while he was on life support at the ICU. Seventy per cent of his body was burnt by Sitakunda’s BM Container Depot fire.

With him, a total of 10 firefighters have died in the incident. It is said to be the ‘largest death figure’ the fire service has seen in a single incident.

Gausul Azam left behind wife and a six-month old baby.

On June 4, a devastating fire broke out at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda of Chattogram.

The death toll from the fire rose to 45 till today.