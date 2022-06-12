Ex-DGHS DG, 5 others indicted in graft case

A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges against former director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and five others in a corruption case.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman framed the charges and fixed July 4 for recording statements.

Five other accused are former director Dr Aminul Hasan, Deputy Director Dr Md Younus Ali, Assistant Director Dr Md Shafiur Rahman, and Research Officer Dr Md Didarul Islam of DGHS and Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Group.

Of them, Shahed is now behind the bar while the five are on bail.

On September last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) approved a chargesheet against the six people in the Regent Hospital scam.

Azad was not initially named in the charge sheet but his name was added later following an investigation.

On September 23 of 2020, Deputy Director of the anti-graft commission Farid Ahmed Patwary lodged the complaint against five people with Dhaka Coordinated Office-1 for embezzling Tk 1.37 crore by issuing fake Covid test certificates from Regent Hospital.

On September 24, 2020, the court accepted the statement of case and directed ACC deputy director to investigate the case and submit a report.

On February 22, a Dhaka court accepted the chargesheet and shifted the case to Dhaka Spcial Judge Court-6.